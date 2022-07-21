The Zachary Rotary Club welcomed Mary Manhein to its recent meeting.
Manhein is the retired director and creator of LSU FACES Laboratory (Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services) and creator and retired director of the Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing Persons Information Program. This state-funded program is one of the most comprehensive state databases of its kind in the country, a news release said.
Rotarian and Zachary Police Chief David McDavid invited Manhein to speak to the club members about her experiences during her 30-plus years of handling forensic cases, including serial killer cases and hurricane recovery efforts.
She was asked if she had looked at the remains of the notorious "Alice," who lies in the Zachary Cemetery. Manhein indicated that she did indeed examine the bones, which date to 1859, and concluded that she had short hair, which was unusual for that time, unless she was possibly ill or died from childbirth.
Manhein has given hundreds of presentations, including two at Scotland Yard in London. She is a former deputy coroner of East Baton Rouge Parish and has written multiple nonfiction and fiction books about forensic anthropology.
After retirement, she started a new press called Os Liber Press (Bone Book Press), focusing on children's books. Her latest adult fiction mystery is “Murder in the Cities of the Dead.”