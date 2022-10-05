On Sept. 24, the Zachary High Beta Club teamed up with community members to collect litter.
The team chose an area next to a dry detention basin on Bob Odom Drive, where members collected numerous bags of trash that had blown into the drainage basin from the nearby Dollar Tree Store.
During the cleanup, Dollar Tree store manager Alaina Boudreaux greeted the volunteers, thanking them for their efforts and rewarding them with Gatorade.
In addition to that area, the group collected trash and litter in the servitude near the Walmart entrance and parking lot areas.
In October, Zachary will sponsor two students attending the 2022 State Keep Louisiana Beautiful Conference.
People interested in teaming up to clean up community litter can sign up at zhsbeta@gmail.com. The group meets at the parking lot behind HugYourPeople Park every fourth Saturday of the month.