Candidate announcement deadline set
The Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Thursday, Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Baker candidates forum
The Baker-Zachary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and The Baker Main Street Pilot Club will sponsor a candidates forum for candidates running in districts that include the City of Baker. This event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Ruffins Showroom, 14502 Plank Road, Baker.
Bible study starting
Bible Study Fellowship will begin a study for women called "Acts and the Letters of the Apostles" from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Baptist Church Zachary, 4200 Main St. The study is free and materials are provided. Childcare is not available.
Drop off books by weekend
The deadline for the the Zachary Charity League and Zachary Area Reading Council book drive is Sunday. Drop-off locations are Bank of Zachary on Main Street, Complete Automotive, Rollins Place Elementary and Carri Godbold Keller Williams on Old Scenic Highway.
Photo exhibit set
The Community of Baker third Photographers Exhibit is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Baker Branch Library. Cathy L. Gabel, Frederick Schiele and friends will show their work. For information, contact Schiele at F.Schiele@yahoo.com.
Art Crawl coming
Each fall, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary hosts its annual Fall Art Crawl. RACZ is seeking event sponsors art artists. The deadline to apply is Saturday. Visit raczonline.org for information.
Save the date
Sept. 20: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation annual Golf Tournament
Sept. 21: Cullen Wade and the Waters
Sept. 28: 13th annual Fall Bazaar for The Little School
Oct. 14: Zachary Rotary/Chamber Golf Tournament
Oct. 17: Public meeting about Baker Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan
Dec. 3: Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering
Dec. 7: Zachary Christmas Parade