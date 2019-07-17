Major upgrades to Bronco Stadium
If you happened to pass by Zachary High School in the last couple of months you probably noticed the major construction work. What you may not have observed is the renovations in the back at Bronco Stadium.
A little history on Bronco Stadium and its importance as a sports complex for all ages in Zachary. Next week, a full account of changes folks can anticipate for the “new” Bronco Stadium in “Part 2 — The Bright Future.”
A brief Bronco Stadium, football history
To get a feel for the history of football and Bronco stadium locals Rip Rittell, Heath Monte, Press Kennedy and Buddy Baudouin were utilized to try to piece together an abbreviated history. The Broncos began playing football in 1956. The original home stands and press box were constructed in 1962.
In the early days “Fisty” Wilkins roamed the sidelines winning a 1957 South Louisiana Championship. Star players from that era included Duke McHugh and Lawrence Ritter. In the 1960s, “the guy” was Buddy Lee who played quarterback for the Broncos in the mid-1960s and LSU (1968-70), the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams. Other players of note included Ronnie Morgan who ran for 2,000 yards and went to LSU, Hubert Adams, and Bob and Joe Fonte.
The Broncos ended the 1960s with a bang as all the senior football players quit over a failure to get along with head coach Sam Gurrier, who would later move on. The 1970s would see integration bring stars like Vincent Perry, Wilbur Scott, Bates Browning and Durel Adams together on the gridiron under Billy Honeycutt.
In 1980, Marvin Holland took over the program bringing it to some of its highest highs — at that time — with three district titles and semifinal playoff runs in Class 3A. The teams featured future LSU running backs Karl and Victor Jones, Joe Cox, Robert Stewart, Todd Hernandez, the Bethley brothers, Randy Womack, Terry Bruton, Robb Odom, Jerry Thomas, Dedrick Ghoram, Michael Drummond, Jamie Myles, Heath Monte and Kevin Jackson, to name a few.
The current stadium lights were installed in 1987, the same year volunteers expanded the press box to its current dimensions.
The 1990s saw a single district championship (1992) and multiple coaches struggle to bring the Broncos to winning seasons. The cup was not bare. Punt and kickoff returner Leonard Scott would go on to the University of Tennessee, became a professional track and field athlete, and once ran the 100-meter in 9.91.
Current Zachary football color commentator Thomas Scott played defensive line during this era and went on to Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
Bob Howell took over the Broncos in 2004 and compiled a 36-11 record that included three district championships (2004, 2005, and 2007). In 2006 stands were added on the north home side and turf was installed. Neil Weiner took over the helm in 2008, Zachary’s first year in 5A, leading the Broncos to a district championship in 2010.
In 2008-09, the locker rooms were moved from underneath the stadium to the new Jerry Boudreaux Athletics Complex. Concession stands were created within the former space underlying the stadium with a locker room for ninth-grade football under the original structure.
Temporary stands have been added, taken out, added and taken out again from the area south of the home stands from 2007 to present. Bathrooms were added in 2009 to the home and visitor sides and in 2010 a guest locker room was built.
For the last five years fans in Bronco Stadium have watched coach David Brewerton and staff lead the most successful football program in Class 5A with 5 straight semifinal playoff runs and three 5A state championships. If you came to watch girls track you would have seen three indoor state championships and four outdoor state championship teams compete. The Zachary High boys track team won the 5A outdoor track and field state championship in 2018.
The stadium is constantly in use for football from August to December — hopefully. During this time-frame, Bronco Stadium is consumed by varsity football practices, middle school, freshman and junior varsity games and two different youth football organizations play there Saturdays. Boys and girls soccer runs from November through late January when the high school and youth track teams take over. Other events include pep rallies, Meet the Broncos, powder-puff football games and summer sports camps.
Hard to believe that there was a time, a long time ago when the population was smaller, when graduation was routinely held at Bronco Stadium.
Press box renovations would have to wait 30 years until 2017 when a piece of plywood was added at one of the entrances to prevent media guest and/or coaches from visiting teams from falling through a rotting floor. In 2018, over 20 people with radio crews for both teams, print media, film crews for both teams, coaches for both teams, the time keeper, the public announcer, the spotter and TV crews were crammed into the 700-foot space for a home football game.
Check back next week for more on the stadium renovations.
Correction
The June 20 “College Football Preview Zachary Style” article failed to identify Cameron Carrier as another former Bronco playing college football this fall. A thousand apologies to Cameron and family for this unintended omission. Carrier goes into his fourth year at Nicholls State University. He played tight end, fullback, defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker and long snapper on the 2015 Class 5A State Championship Broncos team. The Colonels and Carrier are on the rise after going 5-6 his redshirt freshman year, 8-4 and participating in the 1-AA playoffs in 2017 and finishing 9-4 with a Southland Conference title and a first-round 1-AA playoff win in 2018.