Do you know which state is the wettest in the continental United States? Do you know why snow is colored blue during weather forecasts?
The third graders at Zachary Elementary School learned this and more during a presentation from Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist for WAFB and LSU AgCenter climatologist.
He visited the school Sept. 27 and spoke to the students about how weather affects their day and the science of weather.
The students have been learning about climate and weather in science class, and this visit helped to make big real-world connections.