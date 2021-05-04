A Zachary resident is among LSU's Tiger Twelve Senior Recognition Class of 2021, announced April 27. Class members will be recognized at a ceremony May 6.
Brooklyn M. Squiers majored in biological sciences with a minor in psychology in the College of Science and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College, and is graduating in May.
Students on the list from Baton Rouge, who are graduating in May, include:
Matthew Johnson, with majors in interdisciplinary studies with concentrations in communication studies, leadership development and business administration from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. He graduated in December with a psychology degree and will graduate in interdisciplinary studies in May.
Alexander P. Landry, with a dual degree in biochemistry and chemistry with a concentration in preprofessional chemistry and a minor in Business administration from the College of Science and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.
Nhung H. Ngo, with a major in biological sciences and minors in English and sociology from the College of Science and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.
Sarah Procopio, with a major in mass communication with a concentration in political communication and minor in political science from the Manship School of Mass Communication and the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.
Maya S. Stevenson, with a double major in English and philosophy from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.
Since 2003, LSU has presented the Tiger Twelve honor to 12 students graduating each calendar year. Students selected as members of the Tiger Twelve are undergraduate seniors who contribute positively to the life of the campus, surrounding community, and society and who demonstrate commitment to intellectual achievement, inclusive excellence, leadership in campus life and service. All must carry at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average. This year’s class GPA average is 3.79.
The 12 seniors represent five LSU colleges and schools. Six of the 12 are members of the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.