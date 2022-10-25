Early voting
Early voting runs through Nov. 1 for the Nov. 8 election, except for Sunday.
Early voting in northern East Baton Rouge Parish takes place at the Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; and at Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge.
Other voting locations in Baton Rouge include Fire Station 19, 11010 Coursey Blvd.; State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane; and Baton Rouge City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., Room 607.
October fun
PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available.
PUMPKIN FEST: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Central. Games, a hayride, inflatables and chili cook-off. $10 per child, $30 cap for families with more than three children.
Pumpkin patch at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091.
Practice ACT test
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library's practice tests are organized to run like the real ACT test to give teens experience in the type of questions to expect as well as the testing environment. Please bring sharpened No. 2 pencils, a permitted calculator and a snack for the break. Space is limited. Registration is required.
A session is scheduled for noon Nov. 12 at the Main Library at Goodwood. To register, call (225) 231-3770. Another session is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Baker branch. To register, call (225) 778-5970.
Annual prayer breakfast
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein invites the community to attend the annual prayer breakfast Nov. 4 at Plains Presbyterian Church, Christian Life Center, 22929 Old Scenic Highway.
A breakfast buffet, prepared by the Zachary Fire Department and served by the Rotary Club of Zachary, will begin at 7 a.m. The program will start at 7:30 a.m.
A patriotic theme, "Honoring All Who Served," was chosen by Amrhein to recognize Veterans Day.