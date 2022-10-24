The Zachary High football season to this point has been a roller coaster to watch as a talented team finished the nondistrict schedule with a record of 3-1.
That nondistrict schedule featured teams likely to win their district — East Ascension who also beat perennial power West Monroe; state powers with multiple state championships — John Curtis; a New Orleans powerhouse — St. Augustine; and one of the top teams in Mississippi — Winona — on the road. Neither Winona nor John Curtis have lost a game other than their matchups with the Broncos.
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association had the Broncos pegged at fourth in their most recent poll with previous opponents John Curtis and St. Augustine at 6 and 7, respectively. District finale opponent Catholic was third.
From there things get tricky and kind of crazy. Folks should prepare for what will be a different and potentially challenging playoff format. This year the Broncos will not be competing for the 5A State Championship, but rather the Non-Select Division I Championship. The Broncos hold the 1 seed in the Non-Select Division I power rankings, which includes previous non-select 5A teams and some 4A powers like Westgate, Neville and Benton.
Think that’s confusing? Wait till you see the layout for the playoffs. Top seeds in Non-Select Division I receive a bye for the first round. Some would see that as an advantage, but it could also be argued that teams want to hit their stride at the playoffs and a week off ruins routine and momentum.
Consider the Broncos who will be hosting Catholic in a huge game on Nov. 3 to end the regular season, which could determine the 2022 4-5A District Champions.
But let’s all hold our water as there has been and is lots more district work to be done before the Catholic showdown. Going into district, the Broncos faced Woodlawn Oct. 6 in an ESPN televised game at Woodlawn where they routed the Panthers in front of a national television audience (33-6). The next week Scotlandville came to Bronco Stadium and were losing by over 30 points going into the fourth quarter but salvaged a few late touchdowns on some curious calls or non-calls by the officials as the Broncos were victorious 53-38.
Rival Central came into the Oct. 21 game with the Broncos with an overall record of 3-4 and a district record of 0-2 after.
As is often the case, you can throw the records out the window when Zachary and Central play and the Wildcats had home field advantage.
Earlier in the week coach David Brewerton commented that he was pleased with the team’s progress but wanted to see them “put teams away and make them quit” in a not so subtle reference to the previous week's victory over Scotlandville where the Hornets scored multiple touchdowns late.
After leading 21-0 at the half, the Broncos scored in the opening drive of the second half to extend the lead to 28-0. It appeared that the 2022 Broncos were going to make Central quit. Central did not quit but instead scored 21 unanswered points to keep the home fans out of their seats. The Broncos went to the running game and Cameron Stewart (151 yards on 21 carries) to close things out and secure a 42-28 victory. Two weeks of second half follies will definitely be addressed by the coaching staff this week.
The Broncos hit the road for Liberty Friday before closing things out with the Bears on Nov. 3 in Bronco Stadium. After that, who knows what the second season will bring.