The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 12-24:
Hannah Booty: 19; 4205 Chestnut St., Zachary; simple criminal damage to property
Kristen Brown: 28; 9534 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary, second offense DWI
Anthony Butts: 32; 4133 Lee St., No. 17, Zachary; aggravated assault
Anthony Elbert: 21; 237 E. Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; simple battery and criminal trespass
Terral Harrell: 42; 3610 Buchanan St., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Christopher Jordan: 23; 1445 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs; possession of marijuana and window tint violation
Stephan Juarez: 30; 2839 April St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Rico Loyell Jr.: 22; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, No. 209, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – dangerous weapon
Xiuping Lu: 5145 Main St., Suite E, Zachary; prostitution by massage and money laundering
Katrina Martin: 35; 513 Minnesota Road, Goldonna, Texas; two counts possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule IV drugs
Tyjuan Parker: 22; 2636 Chamberlain Ave, Baker; aggravated criminal damage to property
Ashly Smith Jr.; 22; Queens Carriage, Zachary; battery of a dating partner – strangulation
Adrienne Tasker: 32; 11959 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge; violation of protective orders
Ronald Thibodeaux: 18; 5145 Gloria St., Zachary; possession of marijuana
Jessica Thompson: 24; 3823 Red Bluff Road, Apt. 54, Pasadena, Texas; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Donald Washington: 64; 237 E. Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary, criminal trespass
Lois Washington: 56; 21640 Samuels Road, Zachary; criminal trespass
Brittany Weaver: 25; 13611 North Morgan Drive, Walker; theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
West Paul: 49; 2423 Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge; theft and entry or remaining after forbidden
Bennett Whittington: 31; 8945 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; two counts possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule IV drugs and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Phillip Williams: 20; 20969 Leviticus Drive, Zachary; possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia
Antonio Woods: 26; 11521 St. Lawrence Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants