Amy Schulze and her son Luke spent Saturday improving their health and reducing the stress surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. They were a part of the Z-Town Zen Community Yoga in the Park group that stretched and breathed cares away under the backdrop of Zachary’s HugYourPeoplePark.
Public gatherings had been reduced to small gatherings under 250 people at that point and a few patrons of the Zachary Farmers Market strolls the street while the group stretched and uses various positions on separate, well-distanced mats. Yoga sessions offer an approach to wellness that focuses on the body’s natural tendency toward health and self-healing.
Kristen O’Keefe started the community yoga group in August to create an all-inclusive, low-cost way to practice yoga in the community. “I found great instructors to help me in this mission, and we’ve been holding regular classes since then," she said.
Z-Town Zen Community Yoga usually meets at Zachary Karate, but, when possible, they take the opportunity to move outside. “One of instructors (Jessica Sue) wanted to offer a free community class to share her passion for yoga and increase awareness of our group,” O’Keefe said.
The group’s vision explains that they “believe that practicing yoga regularly greatly enhances a person’s physical, mental, and spiritual health. This produces a powerful ripple effect, which radiates through the surrounding family, community, and workforce in ways that positively influence everyone.”
The group encouraged public safely considering the virus crisis and gave tips on the proper use of “social distancing.”
Many participants had very small children nearby, but Schulze’s son was an avid participant in the yoga session. “He enjoys coming to yoga with me when he can,” Schulze said. “He loves it and every time he gets an opportunity to come, he does. It’s good for you and it makes you feel so much better. I feel like a completely different person after I do this.”
Schulze is a big fan of yoga’s benefits of maintaining flexibility and stability. “I broke my ankle last January, and I had been doing yoga for about a year before that and it’s amazing how much easier it was for me because I had some of that balance and some of that stability when I couldn’t use this leg,” she said.
Yoga in the Park was followed by an afternoon session on Sunday. The group accepts donations for instructors and plans more community events to share the positive benefits of yoga in the surrounding community.