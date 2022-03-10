Preston L. Kennedy, president and CEO of Zachary Bancshares Inc., in Zachary, will serve another term as past chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America 2022-23.
His term began March 3 at the conclusion of the ICBA LIVE national convention in San Antonio.
“Community banks serve an integral role in our nation’s financial system, and I’m honored to represent their interests as ICBA past chairman,” said Kennedy. “I look forward to working with ICBA’s leadership to advance ICBA’s advocacy, education and innovation efforts while promoting the benefits that community banking can bring to consumers nationwide.”
Kennedy serves in many leadership roles at ICBA, including on the executive committee, board of directors and Federal Delegate Board. He also serves on ICBA’s Policy Development and Nominating committees and is executive committee liaison for the Housing Finance Subcommittee. He previously served on the ICBA executive committee as chairman in 2019-20 and treasurer in 2014-16.
Kennedy previously served as president of the Feliciana Chamber of Commerce and the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. He has also served as a board member for the small business incubator Dixie Business Center and the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation.