Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth-grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Yogurt, blueberry-banana muffin, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, fruit, roll
Friday
Breakfast: Grits, cheese toast, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, cucumber tomato cup, fruit choices, brownie bites
Monday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, biscuit, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli florets, smothered okra and tomatoes, fruit choices, wheat roll
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast muffin, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Beef burritos, salsa cup, Mexican beans, corn on the cob, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, hashbrown tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrot/celery cup, Asian blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Aug. 23
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, oatmeal, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue sandwich on bun, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans and sausage, seasoned green beans, tossed salad, fruit, cornbread, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, hash browns, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue meat subs, tator tots, tossed salad, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fettuccine, peas, tossed salad, garlic toast, milk
Aug. 23
Breakfast: French toast, sausage, cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, corn, salsa, jalapeños, sour cream, fruit, milk