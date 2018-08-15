Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth-grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Yogurt, blueberry-banana muffin, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, fruit, roll

Friday

Breakfast: Grits, cheese toast, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, cucumber tomato cup, fruit choices, brownie bites

Monday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, biscuit, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli florets, smothered okra and tomatoes, fruit choices, wheat roll

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast muffin, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk 

Lunch: Beef burritos, salsa cup, Mexican beans, corn on the cob, fruit choices 

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, hashbrown tots, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrot/celery cup, Asian blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll 

Aug. 23

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, oatmeal, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast

High School

Thursday

Breakfast: Waffles, sausage, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll, milk

Friday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue sandwich on bun, baked beans, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Red beans and sausage, seasoned green beans, tossed salad, fruit, cornbread, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancakes, hash browns, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue meat subs, tator tots, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fettuccine, peas, tossed salad, garlic toast, milk

Aug. 23

Breakfast: French toast, sausage, cereal, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, corn, salsa, jalapeños, sour cream, fruit, milk

