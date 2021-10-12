The Zachary branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System is seeking entries for the second Literary Pumpkins Display.
Children and adults from the community are asked to decorate pumpkins with a literary theme at home and bring them to the Zachary library branch to be on display from Oct. 15 to Nov. 6.
Literary pumpkins can resemble a character from a book or a literary theme from a book like a favorite scene or a quote. Participants can bring their own book to display next to their pumpkin or they can use a book from the library.
Guidelines for participation include:
- Pumpkins must be decorated without carving, cutting, or poking holes in the pumpkins
- Entries must be family-friendly
- Pumpkins can be painted with acrylic paint or colored with markers. Yarn, construction paper, pipe cleaners, cloth, wigs, etc., can be used to decorate the pumpkins
- Tape, paste, or glue can be used if needed
- Pumpkins must be delivered on a tray or pan to catch any leakage that may occur
The literary pumpkins will be displayed in the Children's Department of the library. The first day to drop off the pumpkins is Friday, and the last day is Saturday, Oct. 30. All pumpkins must be picked up by Saturday, Nov. 6.