At the Oct. 20 Zachary Rotary meeting, Rotarians and guests heard from Carrie Godbold, real estate agent and owner of Godbold Group Real Estate, one of the hosts of "The American Dream."
"The American Dream" is a national television show highlighting lifestyle and real estate in cities around the country.
Godbold said four agents from the Baton Rouge area were chosen as hosts, and she has chosen to focus on Zachary and small towns in East and West Feliciana parishes.
The show first aired recently on NBC and featured Godbold in Zachary and St. Francisville.