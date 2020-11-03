Zachary hosted a “Pink Out Day” on Oct. 27 to show support for residents battling breast cancer.
Mayor David Amrhein encouraged everyone in the community to join city employees in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“This day is designed to highlight the need for annual mammogram screenings ,” Amrhein said.
Breast cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in the United States and early detection is critical. One in every eight American women have the risk of being diagnosed with the disease.