Seven-month-old Abigail Pruett, of Baton Rouge, sports a camouflage bandanna and shirt proclaiming her 'Major C.U.T.I.E.,' as she gets a thrill ride from dad Joshhua Pruett, at the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge's 18th annual Buddy Walk on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Healing Place Church. Joshua and wife Amanda Pruett didn't have any idea that their daughter would be born with Down syndrome, she said, and were helped immediately by the outreach of others, including Baton Rouge's Jennifer Wilson and husband Markus Wilson, the parents of Lucas Wilson, 3, of 'Team Lucas Love.'