Broncos are headed back to the playoffs
The Broncos, the defending 5A state champs, finished the regular season 8-2 overall and 6-0 in district. The sixth-seeded Broncos will face 27 seed Sulphur on Friday at Bronco Field.
The Broncos have put up some impressive offensive and defensive numbers this season. Quarterback Keilon Brown has been the catalyst on offense and has weapons to throw to in Chris Hilton, Chandler Whitfield and Buddy Davis. Running back Kyle Landry has emerged as the number one option carrying the ball.
The defense has been stout with Elijah Hayes, Hunter Bell, Caleb Jackson and Charles Selders. Linebacker Maverick McClure has played well and should be ready to go for the playoffs. On special teams, Sean Burrell has track speed and is a threat to score when he touches the ball.
The Sulphur Golden Tors under Jeff Wainwright are 5-5, but don’t let the record deceive you. The Tors have played a difficult schedule and will be battle tested. Quarterback Morgan Clark, wide receiver Branden Walker and tight end Hayden Hagler are players to watch on offense.
The defense is led by linebackers Jake Lafleur and Austin Tramonte.
Coach Wainwright knows the match-up will be a difficult one and said his team "must stop the explosive passing game and be able to run the ball.” Expect this game to come down to turnovers and big plays, the Broncos have a big advantage in playing at home.
The Broncos have played a difficult schedule and that should provide them with the experience needed in a loaded 5A bracket.