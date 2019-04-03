April stretch run for Zachary sports
The leaves have gotten greener and the pollen is finally starting to ease up a bit, which means that spring sports are heading into the stretch run. Here's an update on sports events in Zachary.
Golf
The Zachary girls golf team will be at LSU on Monday and at Beaver Creek on April 11 followed by the Metro Tournament on April 15 at Beaver Creek, regional on April 23 at the National Golf Club in Westlake and the state tournament at Les Vieux Chenes in Youngsville on April 29-30. Coach Kenny Langlois said, “The girls are trying to play through a little slump as they only lost one match last year and have finished second the last two matches.”
The weather also forced the cancellation of four matches. Langlois said he is confident they will be where they need to be for the stretch run. “Once postseason play begins, I think the girls will be able to benefit from their state tournament appearance last year,” Langlois said.
Kylie O’Brien has a scoring average of 44.8 and Emily Hagan has a scoring average of 43.6.
The boys will compete in the Metro Tournament on April 9 at Beaver Creek, the regional at Beau Chene in Mandeville on April 24, and state the following weekend (April 29-30) at the Wetlands in Lafayette.
The boys are short a player to compete for team honors but Langlois said all three players are capable of qualifying for the regional tournament. He said, “Consistency will definitely be the determining factor for them to advance to the postseason.”
Kyle Bennett leads the boys and has finished first overall in seven of eight matches with his top four rounds being four and two under par.
Track and field
The boys and girls track teams will compete in the Baton Rouge Physical Therapy Invitational on April 11, the District 4-5A track meet April 17, and host the LHSAA Region II 5A meet April 25. The regional will be the week of Easter break, so coach Chris Carrier is looking for volunteers. Students, teachers and anyone in the community interested in assisting at the track meet can contact Carrier at chris.carrier@zacharyschools.org.
Softball and baseball
The ZHS softball team has two remaining regular season games at home, against Parkview Baptist on April 5 and the last district game on the road against Central on April 9. At deadline, the team was ranked No. 30 in the 5A power rankings. Zachary’s two seniors (Ashley Lopez and Brooke Martinez) were recognized before the Walker game March 28.
The Broncos baseball team is in the meat of district with four remaining home district games against Live Oak (April 4), Denham Springs (April 11), Central (April 13), and Scotlandville (April 18). At deadline, the team was ranked No. 7 in the 5A power rankings but opened district with losses to Walker and Denham Springs.
Former Zachary baseball player Hunter David was named SWAC Hitter of the Week after going 12 of 16 during Southern’s sweep of Grambling that included a home run, two doubles and 11 RBIs. David went 5 for 5 in game 1 and 4 for 5 in Game 2.
Tennis
The Zachary tennis team heads into the stretch run with home matches at the Americana Zachary YMCA on Monday (Lee Magnet) and Wednesday (East Ascension). Regionals will be at BREC Highland Road Park on April 15 and 16, and state the following week on April 26 and 27 at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Late basketball and soccer news
The boys and girls All-District 4-5A teams were recently named. For the boys, Darian Ward was second team and Trent Montgomery was honorable mention. It's tough to play in the same district as two state finalists (Scotlandville and Walker). On the girls side, senior Osha Cummings was named first team with Ty Izzard and Mya McDaniels picking up honorable mention recognition. Cummings was named the district’s defensive MVP.
Soccer honors went to Riley Cooper and Jacob Agazzi who made second team in District 3 Division I. Azaria Jackson made first team for the girls and Ella Armstrong, Faith Boutte and Alexis Conachen made second team.