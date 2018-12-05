Zachary Broncos headed back to The Dome
Being the defending 5A Champs brings with it a big bull's-eye every week, but it didn’t seem to bother the Broncos as they defeated Destrehan 67-57 in a track meet on the road and are headed back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to play power West Monroe.
The Broncos fell behind 7-0 as LSU verbal commitment John Emery scored on a 6-yard run.
Zachary responded with a 67-yard touchdown from quarterback Keilon Brown to wide receiver Chandler Whitfield. The Broncos took the lead on a RJ Allen touchdown for a 13-7 lead.
The Wildcats added a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 14-13 lead to end the first quarter.
The fireworks continued in the second quarter as the Wildcats would add two touchdowns and a field goal. Sandwiched around those scores were answers from Zachary including three touchdowns, a 47-yard run by Brown, a 3-yard run by Allen and a Kyle Edwards 6-yard touchdown.
The halftime score was 33-30 in favor of Zachary and the teams combine for 585 total yards.
Zachary added 21 points in the third quarter, a Sean Burrell 35-yard touchdown, a 50-yard fumble recovery by James Weatherspoon and a 81-plus-yard run by Whitfield. The Wildcats added two touchdowns in the quarter for a 54-43 Bronco lead.
The teams each scored two times in the fourth quarter; the Bronco touchdowns were from Allen (7 yards) and Brown (45 yards). Brown had 308 total yards and four touchdowns. Allen rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
Whitfield added 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The back and forth scoring between these two teams was not surprising, and coach David Brewerton was pleased with his offense. “We maintained our lead, that was big; in a game like this momentum is big, you must be able to answer and take leads when you can, we were able to that,” Brewerton said.
The Broncos (12-2) now face West Monroe (14-0), who has shut out its four playoff opponents.
“West Monroe has been the standard in 5A for a long time; we have a great deal of respect for coach (Jerry) Alredge and his program. We must maintain a high level of intensity just to give ourselves a chance. My hope is that we play our best game of the season and see if that is enough,” Brewerton said.
Zachary and West Monroe will play at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5A championship game.