Maverick’s Q-N-Brew bills itself online as a place where people can enjoy barbecue, craft beer and live music with their kids and dogs in tow.
But Zachary City Council members and residents say the restaurant is cooking up more brouhaha than brisket. They say neighbors are fed up with loud music and crowds that stick around until the wee hours of the morning.
And council members — who welcomed the restaurant when it opened in Zachary’s historic train depot amid downtown revitalization efforts — now have concerns about whether the business is violating local regulations regarding alcohol sales.
More than an hour was spent discussing various complaints about the business at the April 12 city council meeting. Ultimately, council members asked City Attorney John Hopewell to get updated sales numbers from Maverick’s, and Hopewell also offered to bring the concerns presented Tuesday to the attention of city administrators and the restaurant.
The council gave Mayor David Amrhein permission to lease the train depot — a key element of Zachary’s early days as a small railroad town — to Maverick’s in December 2020. The move came as the city began placing greater focus on revamping downtown and jumpstarting economic activity in the area.
Council members say they granted Maverick’s permission to operate as a restaurant — not a bar, as some claim the business has morphed into. That means at least 60% of the business’ sales must be for food, and a maximum of 40% of sales can be for alcohol.
Officials at Tuesday’s meeting said all of the paperwork Maverick’s has provided to the city attests that the restaurant is abiding by the required 60-40 split of sales.
But those numbers only go through December — and a recent change in operating hours, along with a barrage of phone calls from upset constituents, has raised eyebrows among council members. They want to see newer sales figures to verify whether the rule is still being followed.
Originally, Maverick’s opened in time for lunch and closed by 8 p.m. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page in January announced new hours: Monday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
“I got some calls about Maverick’s being open late, telling patrons that are under 18 to leave at a certain time, having their kitchen close at a certain time. … They’re closing the kitchen at like 8 o’clock, and then they just sell alcohol and party till 2 o’clock with loud music outside in the downtown development district,” said Councilman Lael Montgomery.
He also took issue with the restaurant setting up an outdoor seating area atop a shipping container, saying it doesn’t fit in with the historic atmosphere of downtown.
A couple of people who live nearby said noise from the restaurant regularly keeps them up late at night. And they questioned whether such an establishment deserves to operate out of a historic, city-owned facility.
“I am shocked and greatly disappointed that our city government has chosen to allow partying and disturbing the peace in our most historical landmark,” said Denise Love, who lives nearby. “This does not showcase our values as a small, family-oriented city.”
Zachary doesn’t have a noise ordinance, so figuring out how to handle the loud music issue proved tricky. The council agreed that the best they can do for now is direct residents to call the police whenever there’s a problem.
Chief David McDavid said he has already sent an officer to Maverick’s to check out a late-night tip about noise — but when the officer arrived, everything was quiet.
He said he has provided the council about 15 ordinances that can possibly be used to take action. But the chief said he needs solid information to go on.
“Give me some teeth to do my job,” he said.
Hopewell echoed that sentiment, saying that if the council wants him to investigate any aspects of the matter further, he needs evidence — not complaints lodged in phone calls to council members or rumors posted on social media.
“Hearsay I can’t do anything with,” he said.
The restaurant’s owners were not at the meeting. But an employee, Ginger Lumpkins, came to the mic to defend Maverick’s, saying it is a unique place that gives community members a venue to spend time with one another.
“It’s important. … What’s wrong with having a beer? What’s wrong with having that conversation one-on-one?” Lumpkins said.
“I feel that y’all are trying to destroy this lady’s business,” she told the council.
Tension in the council chamber grew as the clock on the wall ticked past 9 p.m.; the meeting had begun at 6:30 p.m.
“It looks like we are going to be here till midnight … and I don’t mind being here all night long, but we need to get a resolution and move forward,” said Councilman Francis Nezianya.
“There really shouldn’t be this much hassle about it,” said Councilman John LeBlanc. “The problem is they went in for one thing and got a conditional use permit for one thing, and then it turned into something totally different.”
Councilwoman Laura O’Brien expressed similar frustrations.
“When we approved the lease for Maverick’s to come in, I loved their concept but I was under the impression it was a family-type restaurant,” O’Brien said. “If I would have known it was going to be a bar, I would have never agreed to rent out that depot. I mean, that’s our oldest building in this community, and it’s being run as a bar.”