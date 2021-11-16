The second Scarecrow Invasion hit downtown Zachary on Saturday and voting to determine the best display will continue online until Friday.
The scarecrow exhibit is a fundraiser for the Zachary Elementary PTO.
Scarecrow teams paid a $25 entry fee. In-person voting ballots were purchased for $1 a vote or a set of six votes for $5. Voting continues the rest of the week. Single votes and a set of ballots can be purchased online at www.zacharyelementarypto.com.
Pictures of all candidates are available, and an online shopping cart is available to accept the donations.