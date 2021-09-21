The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 10-16:
Terrance Banks: 56; 3665 Roosevelt St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace
Margaret Barker: 49; 454 7th St., Krotz Springs; fugitive warrants through Krotz Springs Police Department
Antoine Bowser: 32; 3111 Ramey Drive, Zachary; improper telephone communications
Bryan Cage: 36; 3773 Donaldson Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Jackson: 23; 5441 Truman St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Daniel Kling: 41; 8823 Munson Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Blake Mascarella: 37; 3543 Piper Road, Slaughter; simple criminal damage to property, theft and simple burglary
Allen Popillion: 18; 9649 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, window tint violation and improper lane usage
Ryon Simmons: 28; 12484 Faucheaux Road, Gonzales; criminal trespass, prohibited acts and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Rogerick White: 24; 2421 E. Belfair, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
John Williams: 27; 1911 Bradfield Drive, Baton Rouge; theft