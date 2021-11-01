Former head Zachary High School football and baseball coach Bill Burke died Oct. 25. For many who attended ZHS recollections ranged from playing for him on the gridiron or on the baseball diamond with some athletes and students recalling detours to Burger King during his drivers’ education lessons.
I had the pleasure to play for coach Burke when he was an assistant coaching the offensive and defensive lines at Zachary my sophomore and junior years when, as former player Robb Odom reminded me, he created the nickname “bushhawgs” to describe the ZHS offensive line.
Coach Burke went to district rival Woodlawn for my senior season in 1987. My fondest recollection of “Bronco” Billy was the biggest congratulations I ever received from an opposing coach as he delivered a huge bearhug after we beat his Woodlawn team.
Where he coached did not matter as much as who he coached and the passion and care he had for his players. In addition to Zachary, he had stints at Tara, Woodlawn, and Central Private. Coach Burke came back to Zachary in 1989 as the head coach football coach three games into the season.
Former player Ferris Keller recalls that “he took me on my unofficial and official college visits and paid for all three trips without asking for a dime.” Keller also noted that he spoke with Burke and his wife, Linda, after high school when he needed to make crucial life decisions. “He stood by me when I made decision he didn’t like and years later told me he was proud of the man I had become” Keller noted. Keller also recalled Burke’s catch phrase “Listen here pal” as the set up line for each team meeting that he led until the end of his tenure as head football coach in 1997.
Former player Thomas Scott recalled his love for Notre Dame football and his demand that everyone learn the words to the fighting Irish fight song. “When freshman or new upper classmen joined the team, he would look them in the eye and say, “sing my song” and if they did not know the song he would allow everyone time to laugh before telling the offender to “takeoff” (run a lap around the practice field) Scott recalled. Scott also remembered his favorite offensive play “check with me, SOW at the line” Burke would say, which was code for stretch or wham.
Not surprisingly based on Scott’s account, Burke was a longtime member of the Irish Channel marching club of New Orleans and his obituary noted his most memorable trip as a trip to Notre Dame to tour the football stadium and the office of former coach Lou Holtz.
Coach Burke is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Stovall; son, Bailey Burke; stepson, Tracy Ladner; multiple grandchildren and a long list of former players and students from his many years as an educator and coach.