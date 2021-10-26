The Zachary Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet and business awards ceremony Oct. 14 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Chamber Board President Russell Blanchard presented the awards to the winners, including:
- 2021 Business of the Year Award: Zachary Martial Arts
- 2021 Community Service Volunteer of the Year: Jennifer Boyd
- 2021 Small Business of the Year: Maison Greige
- 2021 Woman in Business: Myiesha Beard, of Restore Counseling Services, LLC
- 2021 Emerging Business of the Year: Zachary Cheer Athletics
- 2021 Young Professional of the Year: Molly Sartin, of Molly Myers Dance Academy
- 2021 Minority Business of the Year: The Culture Goddess Hair & Beauty Lounge.
Award finalists were:
- Business of the Year: State Farm — Cecil Graves, Whimsical Alley, Zachary Martial Arts
- Small Business of the Year: Maison Greige, Zachary Cheer Athletics
- Young Professional of the Year: Laci Herndon, of Maison Greige, Molly Sartin, of Molly Myers Dance Academy
- Minority Business of the Year: Zen Jus, The Culture Goddess Hair & Beauty Lounge
- Woman in Business: Donyelle Kennedy, of Rise Behavioral Services, Myiesha Beard, of Restore Counseling Services
- Emerging Business of the Year: Geaux-2 Realty, Zachary Cheer Athletics
- Volunteer of the Year: Zachary Rotary Club, Jennifer Boyd.
Honorable mentions include Superior Ford, Americana YMCA, Williamson Allemond Regional Eye Center and Landmark Bank.