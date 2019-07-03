Fireworks, barbecue, apple pie and baseball
Let the Brits have Wimbledon and their tennis. In America we celebrate our independence from the tea-sipping royalists with fireworks, food and one of the most American of sports — baseball. On the Fourth, we pay homage to all the great baseball happenings in and about Zachary.
The Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association named their All Region team, Region 8. Zachary junior Tanner Hall was named pitcher of the year. Also making the team were senior pitcher Zack Farr, senior catcher Alex Milazzo, junior outfielder Keilon Brown and junior utility Maverick McClure.
The Louisiana Sportswriters Class 5A All-State first-team included Milazzo and Brown with juniors Jayden Williams, Maverick McClure and Tanner Hall receiving honorable mention recognition. First-Team All Metro Broncos included Milazzo, Farr, Brown, Hall and McClure.
Legendz 10U team win state title
In case you missed it, the Legendz 10U team coached by Jack Leiva with assistants Wade Weller, and Jeff Williams were the 2019 AAA State Champions after going undefeated in Sulphur earlier in June. On his team’s performance at the state tournament Leiva noted that “we overcame a sluggish start but rallied for four runs in the last inning to win and we got things going and won five straight.” The Legendz 10U lineup included Cullen Weller, Kayde Redmond, Mason Rogillio, Grant Vollmer, Cole Fudge, Cole Forbes, Preston Bennett, Jackson McDaniel, Parker Williams and Mason Newman.
Jameson Fisher continues to pursue Major League dream
ZHS head baseball coach Jacob Fisher’s brother, Jameson, continues to pursue his dream of Major League baseball playing for the Chicago White Sox Class A Advanced Winston-Salem Dash. In his second tenure with the Dash, he has moved from right field to first base. Fisher indicated that the transition was relatively smooth, “but it took some knocking the rust off since playing there in college.” Fisher further explained, “They wanted to see me at first this spring so I mixed in and they liked what they saw. The biggest thing was getting my feet back under me and the rhythm of fielding ground balls.”
Earlier this month Fisher was named to the 2019 Carolina League All Star game. On his selection Fisher commented, “After two inconsistent years, I put in a lot of work on my swing in the offseason with Jacob, my dad and several others and watched a ton of swings from my college and rookie year to get back to doing some things I had gotten away from and fine-tuned a few things in spring training. It was great to see the hard work pay off and a true collective effort to help me get back to where I am now.”
Taylor Guilbeau working his way up
ZHS alum Taylor Guilbeau is a left-handed pitcher working his way up at AA Harrisburg for the Washington Nationals parent club. At the time of writing Guilbeau has seen action in 31 innings thus far in 2019 with 37 strikeouts while only allowing 25 hits. This is Taylor’s fifth year in the minors. His Harrisburg Senators team stands at 44-33 and leads the Eastern League Western Division.
On the diamond
2019 ZHS graduates Alex Milazzo and Collier Cranford are attending summer school and working out with their LSU baseball teammates as this year they watch the 2019 College World Series with dreams of Omaha in 2020. Cranford had surgery in the spring and assures folks that the rehab is going well. “I’ll be able to hit in about a month and start throwing in about two months. The main thing for me is to remain patient throughout this long rehab process” Cranford said.
ZHS alum River Town posted a perfect fielding percentage for LSU-Eunice in 2019 with 56 putouts and four assists to become only the fourth freshman in school history to earn the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Division II Gold Glove.
Senior-to-be Keilon Brown, the 2019 Advocate Boys Star of Stars winner, has committed to play football and baseball at the University of Memphis. On the diamond in 2019, Brown hit .395 with 8 doubles, 4 home runs, 36 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
Everybody loves baseball
Have you noticed the new water tower under construction at the Zachary Youth Park on Mount Pleasant Road? When completed, the 500,000-gallon tank will be painted to resemble a baseball.