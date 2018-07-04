“A Night on Broadway” brought a little glitz and glam to Dr. Elizabeth Heirtzler’s Zachary home on June 9.
Heirtzler's home hosted the gala, Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation's fundraiser for the Lane Pharmacy expansion project.
A symphony violinist and local college students provided live Broadway music for more than 150 guests. Fundraisers included a wine pull, raffles, an auction with artwork from local artists Kate Trepagnier, Robert Rector, Joy Petty and Keith Morris and packages for LSU baseball, Xtreme driving, party tent rentals and overnight stays in Jackson and New Orleans.
Established in 2012, the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation supports the hospital’s technology, equipment and service needs. For information or to make a donation, call (225) 658-6699 or visit LaneRMCfoundation.com.