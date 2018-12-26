In Zachary, 2018 brought stories of community unity and great accomplishments.
We've pulled together a recap of the year as seen through our favorite stories. This week, we look back at January through June. Next week's edition includes stories and photos from July through December.
January
City council considers home safety measures
Amid a rash of fatal house fires in Louisiana, Zachary leaders began looking into a program that would direct the city building official to check if homes have smoke detectors. The checks would be done when the city inspector conducts electrical inspections. The Fire Department requested the proposed ordinance, which the City Council discussed at its meeting first meeting of the year.
Zachary High school talent shines in 'Mary Poppins'
Zachary Plainsman & Advocate reporter Frances Y. Spencer shared the story of Zachary High School's new talented theater instructor, Heather Feierabend. The school's first production of 2018 was "Mary Poppins," which Spencer also wrote about in early February.
For the production, the Zachary High Drama Department hired ZFX Flying out of Louisville, Kentucky, to bring both the equipment and expertise to lift the "Mary Poppins" cast to new heights. Flight director Shad Ramsey said his company has been around for about 20 years doing a little bit of everything including, television, concerts, movies and stage productions.
February
City deals with growth, development issues
Several stories throughout 2018 highlighted the city's growth and economic development. The Plainsman took a look at development in a Feb. 1 story, which explained that city officials had to balance the needs of current residents and with the needs of developers wanting to build new homes and businesses. A top-rated school system, low crime rate and developing park system will continue to draw new residents, Mayor David Amrhein said.
Firefighters honored for rescue
A group of first responders who helped at the scene of a deadly hunting accident in January were honored by the Zachary City Council..
The council recognized the shift of Zachary firefighters who, on Jan. 28, helped with rescue operations in the Woodville, Mississippi, area, where Joseph Hemba, 7, his mother, Madeline Hemba, 36, and his uncle, Darrin Vince, 49, died after their boat capsized. They lived in East Feliciana Parish but had strong ties to Zachary. Madeline Hemba, an accountant, worked for the city government.
Mayor David Amrhein applauded the efforts of the firefighters as well as two Zachary police officers who also responded to the scene.
Zachary runners end season on top
The Zachary girls track team finished the indoor track season in dramatic fashion, winning the Division I state indoor title at the State Indoor Track Meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Several other outstanding individual performances provided valuable points throughout the meet. Indya Jackson won the 400 meters in 58.66; Orsciana Beard won the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.35 and the triple jump with a leap of 37-141. Kristian Jackson won the shot put with a throw of 42-1. In addition, Zachary won the 4x200-meter relay.
The Broncos boys, who qualified in nine events with 12 competitors, fell just short of an indoor title, finishing as the state runner-up to John Curtis. Sophomore Sean Burrell won the 400 meters with a time of 48.29, culminating a strong early season for Burrell that saw him run a personal indoor best time of 48.48 in the 400 meters at a top national meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was also selected as one of the MVPs for LSU’s Louisiana Classic in January.
March
Teacher enjoys trip of a lifetime
A March 15 story shared Breigh Rhodes' adventure to Antarctica. Rhodes, an elementary gifted resource teacher in the Zachary Community School District, was able to visit Antarctic thanks to the Grosvenor Teacher Fellow Program program.
Historical District gets new director
Jean Byers retired March 8 after serving nine years as director of the Zachary Historical District.
City council honors fallen officer
Zachary officials opened their March 13 city council meeting with a moment of silence to honor the reserve police officer who died March 12 after a suspect ran over him with a truck.
Christopher Lawton — who also was a deputy chief of the Zachary Fire Department — is the first police officer to die in the line of duty in Zachary’s history, Mayor David Amrhein said.
Lawton, 41, was helping another Zachary officer look for Albert Franklin, who was accused of hitting his girlfriend with an AR-15 days earlier, in a Walmart parking lot in Baker. Franklin was in a U-Haul truck, and when the officers approached him, he drove into Lawton, authorities said.
Franklin and a woman with him, Ashley Chaney, fled to a nearby wooded area. Police found and arrested them later that night.
Lawton's funeral drew a large crowd.
Abby Dunford named top swimmer
Zachary's Abby Dunford was named Louisiana 12-and-under Swimmer of the Year after the recent state championship meet.
Dunford also earned the Highpoint Trophy for 11- and 12-year-old girls by scoring the maximum number of points at the March 9-11 Louisiana 12 and Under Long Course State Championships in Baton Rouge. She continued to win awards throughout the year.
April
District get new leader
Zachary’s roots run deep, but finding the intersection of yesterday and today is often lost in the journey down Main Street. Mary Landry hopes to change all that as she takes the reigns of treasure stored in Zachary’s Historical Village.
May
New subdivision plan approved by City Council
The Zachary City Council on May 22 approved a site plan for a subdivision to be built on 67 acres off Port Hudson-Pride Road near Indian Bayou.
The proposed subdivision, called The Reserve, has 39 lots that range in size from three-quarters of an acre to 2 acres — larger than the lots in many newer developments in Zachary.
Zachary high well-represented at Star of Stars
Zachary High School was well represented with three individual honorees at the Advocate’s 33rd Star of Stars ceremony honoring high school athletes from across the Baton Rouge metro area.
The celebration of high school athletes was held on May 21 at the Shaw Center. Individual sport athletes and teams were selected as the best in their sports for the 2017-2018 school year based on all-district, all-metro and all-state honors, performances at regional and state competitions, along with recommendations of area coaches.
Sean Burrell and Kristian Jackson were named boys and girls Star of Stars for track and field, and Keilon Brown was named as a finalist for Athlete of the Year.
June
Zachary celebrates Flag Day
The Annual Flag Day Celebration, “Celebrating the Red, White, and Blue,” was hosted in June by District 15 state Sen. Regina Ashford Barrow.
The event featured a parade though Zachary and commemorative ceremony at the Veterans Regional Park.