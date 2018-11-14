Children lined up for candy and treats Oct. 21 for the City of Baker and the Baker Police department's Treat Street at the Baker Municipal Center.
Firefighters handed out bowls of hot pastalaya, and Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn along with family and friends served chili dogs and nachos and cheese.
Cricket Wireless, the City of Baker, City Council members, Exxon Mobile, Baker Police Department, Baker Recreation and Stand for the Children were some of the names on the tables that were set up and handing goodies out to the attendees.
Public Relation Officer Cedric Murphy and Chief Dunn estimated that more than 800 attended this years’ Treat Street.