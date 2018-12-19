An eclectic range of musical tastes — Bach to rock, show tunes to movie themes, classical to violin pop — were served Dec. 9 when the Music Tree Prep School used the holiday season as a backdrop for its fall recital.
Several instrumental and voice students performed, and three ensembles played during the event held in the parish hall of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. Music Tree ensembles include Garage Band, Fiddling Band and a Chamber ensemble.
The Music Tree Prep School has offered professional music instruction for more than a decade in two locations in Zachary. The school offers private lessons in piano, guitar, bass, voice, violin, cello, viola, percussion, and saxophone. Classes include “Early Birds” Preschool Music and Music Theory.