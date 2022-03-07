Starting later this week, voters in the Zachary Community School District will decide whether or not to renew an existing property tax for the district over the next decade.
Community members can vote early, from March 12 through March 19, on renewing the 38.2-mill property tax ZCSD has collected since it began in 2003. The election is March 26.
If approved, the tax would cost $478 a year for a property owner with a home valued at $200,000, after the application of the homestead exemption.
The tax must be renewed every 10 years; this election would sustain it through 2033.
According to ZCSD, the tax generates over $10 million annually and helps fund school operations, essential staffing and student programs.
"That money is for operational purposes," ZCSD superintendent Scott Devillier said. "So that's salary and benefits of teachers and employees, to pay for maintenance costs, electric, transportation and all those types of things."
The tax provides 24% of the revenue the district spends for instructional purposes, according to ZCSD.
State funds provide 57% of the school district's revenue. Sales and use taxes account for 17%.
Because the vote is on a tax renewal and not a new tax, voters should see no increase in their current property tax.
"I think the biggest thing is that there will be no increase in their property tax and it is just a renewal," Devillier said. "We passed this tax to start our district, it just has to be renewed each decade."
Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at these locations in East Baton Rouge:
- City of Baton Rouge Fire Station 19 (11010 Coursey Blvd.)
- Louisiana State Archives building (3851 Essen Lane)
- Central Branch Library (11260 Joor Road)
- Baton Rouge City Hall (222 St. Louis Street, room 607)
- East Baton Rouge Parish DMV office (2250 Main St. in Baker)
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 22 by 4:30 p.m. and an absentee ballot can be requested online through the Louisiana state voter portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is March 25 by 4:30 p.m.
On Election Day, March 26, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.