Among the dietetic interns who graduated May 22 from the Southern University’s College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences are Ellen McKnight and Hannah Onnebane of Baton Rouge, Gabrean Stansbury of Franklin and Fatrice Williams of Zachary.
The program's other graduates are Aquierra Anderson of Greenwood, Mississippi; Adrienne Johnson of Marion Junction, Alabama; and N’Keyma Lee of East Point, Georgia.
Cheryl Atkinson, Ph.D., director of the dietetic internship program, presided over the ceremony and C. Reuben Walker, Ph.D., was the keynote speaker.
The program’s former director, Bernestine McGee, Ph.D., was honored during the event for her years of service to the program.
The ten-month dietetic internship program is a post-baccalaureate supervised practice program in dietetics. Its curriculum is designed to educate students to function as entry-level registered dietitians after successfully completing the Registered Dietitian Exam.
For additional information on the SU College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences’ dietetic internship program, visit www.subr.edu/page/637 or contact Cheryl Atkinson at (225) 771-3168.