Selling a collection with a mission
Friends say the late Linda Wicker was truly a collector. And the pastor's wife asked that her collections be sold after her death to fund missionary work. This summer, Slaughter First Baptist did so with a large sale in June.
Because of the vast selection of items left, another Linda Wicker Legacy Sale for Missions will be held. Many items, some brand-new and unopened, are available. Dishes, cooking and baking items, collectibles, Tupperware, household items, Avon collectibles, clothing, greeting cards, Christmas items and more are available.
Proceeds from this sale will go directly to mission work in Europe. This round, the sale will be held two weekends: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 3-4; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 10-11; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
Due to the size of the sale, the location has been changed to Hobgood Services, 114 La. 19, Slaughter, across from the Dollar General store. For information, call (225) 270-0767.
Find a little 'Hocus Pocus'
The City of Zachary is showing “Hocus Pocus” on the outdoor screen Oct. 18 at the HugYourPeople Community Park on Lee and Virginia streets in downtown Zachary. The movie starts at dusk. Come at 6 p.m. and bring a flashlight to see if you can find your way through the kid-friendly bat cave in the park. Admission is free. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Patrons are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets, but no pets or ice chests allowed. The concession stand will offer hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks, with proceeds helping pay movie rentals.
Habitat for Humanity opens application period
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications for the homeownership program through Oct. 31. Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the local Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications may also be picked up at either ReStore location, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway.
Save the date
Oct. 14: Zachary Rotary/Chamber Golf Tournament
Oct. 17: Public meeting about Baker bicycle and pedestrian master plan
Nov. 1: Zachary Fall Art Crawl
Nov. 16: Zachary Charity League Cornhole Tournament
Dec. 3: Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering
Dec. 7: Zachary Christmas Parade