National Beta members from Copper Mill Elementary School are celebrating their recent participation in the Louisiana Elementary Beta Hybrid State Convention on Feb. 15-16.
Copper Mill students took two first place awards: Carson Darwin in social studies and Caleb Thompson in black and white photography.
Others who placed in academic competitions were Gage Gould, math, fourth place; and Jackson Granich, science, fifth place.
Others who placed in visual arts were Caleb Connor, mixed media, second place; Chloe Reno, painting, fourth place; and Niyla James, drawing, fourth.
National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to strengthen their academic and leadership skills, showcase their talents and artistic abilities, and interact with other elementary Betas from Louisiana, as well as the opportunity to compete in various academic, STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions.
This year, the state convention was offered as a hybrid event. Students could compete virtually or on-site at the Cajundome Arena & Convention Center in Lafayette. The victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. The national convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee, during the summer.
Copper Mill’s Beta faculty sponsors are Amber Gonzalez, Karen Jones and Jaime Knight.