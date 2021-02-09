The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Jan. 29-Feb. 4:
Skylar Belcher: 19; 20531 Watson Drive, Zachary; resisting an officer
Dedrick Bonds: 40; 2965 70th Ave., Baton Rouge; theft
Jonathan Dotson: 32; 4750 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Chantell Ervin: 41; 4643 Avenue F, Zachary; theft
Sean Fruge: 27; 8982 Arleen Ave., Zachary; possession of Schedule 1 drugs and improper lane usage
Charleyisha Guy: 20; 2492 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; possession of Schedule 1 drugs
Kenisha Hamilton: 28; 5734 Kleinpeter Road, Baton Rouge; theft
Frances Hawkins: 23; 567 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge; theft
Calandrea Haynes: 39; 9453 Whitehead St., Baker; theft
Nicole Jones: 45; 8761 Mills Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Jeremy Franklin: 31; 21734 Samuels Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Sheddranieca McKenzie: 21; 6769 Vista Oaks Court, Zachary; unauthorized use of an access card
Alex Sanders: 59; 3455 Lone Oak Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Tahiti Smith: 41; 241 E. Plains-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; theft
Angelo Tarver: 63; 22172 Sutter Lane, Zachary; theft
Amy Tarver: 48; 22172 Sutter Lane, Zachary; theft
Angelico Taylor: 42; 20975 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; theft