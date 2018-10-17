Zachary Mayor David Amrhein invites the community to attend the Mayor’s Annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 2 at Plains Presbyterian Church, Christian Life Center, 22929 Old Scenic Highway.
This year’s theme is “Hug Your People.” Congressman Garret Graves will serve as the keynote speaker. William “Billy” Kline will serve as master of ceremonies.
A full breakfast buffet, prepared by the Zachary Fire Department and served by the Rotary Club of Zachary, will begin at 7 a.m. Music will be provided by the Zachary High School Jazz Band and local church choirs. Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event for $5.
Area businesses have been invited to participate by volunteering to decorate one of the 45 tables with fall centerpieces. Businesses interested in decorating a table should contact Kathi Brumley in the Mayor’s Office at (225) 654-0287.
"Please join us as we gather together during this time of Thanksgiving to reflect on our many blessings as a city”, Amrhein said.