Youth and excitement beamed from the Zachary High football stadium press box this season as Chandler Ducote, the student “Voice of Bronco Baseball,” moved into football play-by-play.
The senior sports director is still a student but is living his dream to become a professional sports broadcaster.
Ducote spent Nov. 1 — his 18th birthday — doing what he loved most, sports broadcasting. His work for the game started early in the week and continued in the hours leading up to the game.
“I did my write-up for tonight. We are playing Belaire — on my birthday. It's going to be a fun game,” he said.
Preparation for the Belaire game started days before gameday. “I do a write-up on the team being played, profile the coach, the team record, including strengths and weaknesses,” Ducote said.
“We will be better prepared, so I won’t be saying ‘No. 24 is running down the field,’” he joked. “Or, ‘there is a Belaire Bengal running down the field.’”
Mixing business with pleasure has earned the young broadcaster a growing reputation in the Zachary community. He has worked for WZHS, the school broadcast station, for three years. His prowess caught the eye of the Bronco baseball program, and he was asked to contribute his play-by-play talent for the first time during the last baseball season.
Ducote said it was a great experience but remained his own worst critic. “The first few runs, it was terrible,” he said. “I was leaving there thinking ‘What am I doing?’”
He credits the fast-paced Bronco’s coaching staff with helping him get his talents up to speed. He did lots of research and listened to the industry pros to turn his passion into a recognized craft and, in the process, got an invite to the Bronco football press box.
Replicating real-life journalism and broadcast experiences and expectations at Zachary High is the foundation of the journalism program led by Ducote’s teacher, Debby Lowery. Lowery said students must apply, be accepted and bring a high degree of motivation to the table.
Lowery said the program has mostly juniors and seniors because of the high degree of self-discipline required. Ducote was one of her rare exceptions.
“Chandler was the first sophomore that was allowed in the program and it is extremely difficult as a sophomore,” Lowery said. “The sophomores that are in are beyond mature.”
“If you are not responsible, that means someone else has to do your work,” she said. “We have never not had a broadcast. In 2016, my house flooded and my kids went ahead and did the broadcast without me.”
Lowery said she is teaching students like Ducote to be responsible adults and team leaders in the real workforce. They will learn a lot, by doing, about becoming journalists and broadcasters.
The Zachary High program is the No. 1 broadcast program in the state as determined Louisiana Scholastic Press Association and has earned numerous sports and sports video awards in recent years. “If it’s good, it’s because of them,” Lowery said.
Ducote and the staff produce a monthly newspaper called Bronco Nation News and a weekly WZHS broadcast. As a sophomore, Ducote did whatever was needed and now he serves as the sports director.
“Each week, I try to do a stand-up because it looks better, but sometimes under a time crunch, you have to do a voice-over,” he said.
Each week, he also balances school, WZHS and a part-time job as a busboy at Walk-Ons. His life is well-scripted during the seasons and it doesn’t leave any time for the usual high school fun time.
He follows other teams and sports, but explained that he doesn’t listen as a fan of the sport in most cases. Instead, he listens as a fan and student of the sports broadcasters and play-by-play announcers. “I like to learn some new catchphrases and I liked to listen to Jim Hawthorne,” he said.
Hawthorne, the famed “Voice of LSU Sports” recently retired after 36 years of calling LSU play-by-play action. “I listen to Chris Blair through my headphones as a student and not for entertainment purposes,” Ducote said. “If I was listening for entertainment purposes, I would watch it on TV.”
“I’m a sports nerd, I guess,” he said. “I follow all my favorite sports reporters on Twitter.”
He tells the story of commenting on a Tweet from a former WBRZ broadcaster who has left the area. He was thrilled that he got a return Tweet and a personal hero, WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble also joined the thread. “I was ‘yes, let’s go,’” Ducote said. “I was total fan boy that my favorite sports reporters commented on my posts.”
His high school work and a program called Windows to the World has helped him meet broadcasters like Cauble, and Ducote values the opportunity to get insight on the career prospects and what it takes to succeed. Ducote was also thrilled that Cauble knew about the Powerade Power-up contest that featured a video Ducote edited for the basketball team because it was a winning entry.
His takeaway from contact with sports broadcaster involves the hard work and personal victories involved in the profession. “The money’s not great, but it’s one of those things you have to have a passion for,” Ducote said.
A big change in his life outlook came a year ago when CBS sports broadcaster Mark Grant spoke to a Louisiana Scholastic Press Association conference Ducote attended.
“He was talking about how in high school that he got by doing the bare minimum,” Ducote said. “That’s a lot like me; if I’m not passionate about something, I’m not going to devout all this time to it.”
Grant channeled motivation for sports broadcasting into motivation for school and life. “It was just like he was speaking to me,” Ducote said. “Like, man this is my life 40 years ahead of time.”
Grant was a pre-med major and was struggling before he discovered the joy and passion of sports broadcasting. Ducote finds inspiration in Grant’s life story and believes he can use his passion for sports broadcasting to overcome other obstacles that he will face in life.
He plans to attend Baton Rouge Community College in the fall with hopes of being able to transfer to LSU or another broadcast journalism program.