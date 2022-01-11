The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 30-Jan. 6:
Hunter Boyd: 33; at large, Zachary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Tara Huff: 37; 1723 Lyman Lane, Clinton; theft
Joe Kinchen: 33; 11021 Plank Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Gordon Maglone: 37; 6144 English Turn Drive, Zachary; cruelty to juveniles
Trindell Parker: 23; 6315 Greenwell St., No. 16, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Aerick Philson: 38; 4869 Queen’s Carriage St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery – dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with firearm
Errol Sanders: 51; 21013 High Plains Drive, Zachary; simple battery and child desertion