An expert's advice on collecting antiques and visits to three West Feliciana Parish sites are on the agenda for the Friends of Magnolia Mound Plantation's 19th annual Petite Antiques Forum on Thursday, Jan. 24.
Doors open at 9:15 a.m. at the Louisiana State Archives, 8585 Essen Lane, with the lecture, "The Time to Buy, Collecting American Antiques in 2019 and Beyond," by Brock Jobe, professor emeritus of American decorative arts at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library in Winterthur, Delaware, starting at 10 a.m.
Jobe has authored or edited seven books and written numerous articles about antiques. His most recent book is "Crafting Excellence: The Furniture of Nathan Lumbard and His Circle," co-authored with Christie Jackson and Clark Pearce. Brock is also the former deputy director for collections, conservation and interpretation at the Winterthur Museum, and chief curator of The Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities (now Historic New England).
A brunch for those attending will follow at the Baton Rouge Country Club and then a trip to West Feliciana's Retreat Plantation, Woodland Plantation and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on chartered buses.
Retreat Plantation in Weyanoke is a 1½-story Anglo-Creole home built around 1823 by Sara Bingman and her husband, Stephen Cobb. The house, which has a brick-walled cellar, is set on a bluff overlooking Little Bayou Sara. After Sara Bingman's death in 1859, the home was purchased by Elizabeth Leatherbury Randolph Percy and has since been held by her descendants.
Woodland Plantation, a Greek Revival home that combines Creole and Anglo-American features, was built in St. Landry Parish 1850 and saved from demolition by David and Cammie Norwood, who moved the structure 300 miles across the Mississippi River to West Feliciana in 2003. It took a year to prepare for the home's move along miles of back roads and several more years to put it back together.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church was built in 1857 by area families from plans drawn by Frank Wills. The brick gothic revival chapel served the community until better roads allowed parishioners to join the larger Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville. The church, which ceased to be an active parish in 1947, is on the National Register and one of a handful of small rural chapels from the antebellum period still standing in Louisiana.
Petite Antiques Forum
WHEN: 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24
WHERE: Louisiana State Archives, 8585 Essen Lane, and West Feliciana Parish
COST: $100, includes refreshments, brunch at the Baton Rouge Country Club and chartered travel to the sites
RESERVATIONS: Patricia Comeaux, (225) 271-4187. Space is limited.