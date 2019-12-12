Mildred Pierce, the wife of a missing Zachary man, died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle crashed into a pond. Though police believe foul play is not suspected, an investigation into her death – and her husband’s disappearance – remains ongoing.

According to officials, Pierce was traveling along Lower Zachary Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday when, for reasons unknown, her Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the roadway, then crashed into a pond and became submerged.

+4 Wife of missing Zachary man has been ID'd as 79-year-old found in submerged vehicle A 79-year-old woman killed after her car crashed into a lake and became submerged Wednesday afternoon was the wife of a Zachary man missing fo…

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says Pierce was returning home from the Central Walmart at the time of the accident.

“She was on the phone at the time,” McDavid said. “After speaking with witnesses, we believe this was a tragic accident.”

Chief McDavid says officials from multiple agencies are continuing to search for Mrs. Pierce’s husband, Welton “Wick” Pierce, who went missing over a month ago.

Wick Pierce was last seen on Oct. 27 traveling westbound on Highway 10 in Jackson driving his 2002 white GMC Sierra pickup truck. Police believe he took a back road off the highway.

Chief McDavid says Wick Pierce didn’t tell anyone where he was going on Oct. 27. His family says he suffers from possible dementia and Alzheimer’s.

+2 43-day search continues for missing elderly Zachary man, police chief says Search efforts are still underway for an elderly man from Zachary who has been missing since Oct. 27.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, officials from East and West Feliciana – as well as Mississippi – are all assisting the Zachary Police Department in the search.

“We’d especially like to thank the citizens for their help in searching for Mr. Pierce,” McDavid said. "The investigation is open, active, and ongoing."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (225) 654-9393.