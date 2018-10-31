Patrick Campbell wasn’t given the keys to a sporty two-seater. Campbell, a third-generation car dealer, was given charge of a laboring vehicle taxed with the responsibility to identify needs and leave the community better than he found it.
"Our family philosophy has always been about giving back to those less fortunate and helping others in the time of need," Campbell said.
Campbell, president and CEO of Superior Ford, accepted the Zachary Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award on behalf of his dealership Oct. 18 at the annual awards ceremony honoring Zachary’s business leaders and community.
Superior Ford, established in 1986, welcomed Campbell as a partner in 2010. Campbell became sole owner in 2012, and the business experienced a more than 70 percent sales boon and significant increase in the number of employees. Recently, Campbell was one of 20 U.S. dealers honored by the Ford Motor Company in its "Salute to Dealer" distinction.
This is the second time in five years that Superior Ford has been recognized by the Zachary chamber. In 2013, the company was first named Business of the Year. In both instances, the dealership’s business success was equal to its legacy of giving back to the people of Zachary, chamber leaders said.
When Zachary High took home its first state football championship, the school had more than a superior offense and defense. Campbell and Superior Ford made an investment in special helmets prior to the 2015 championship season. The equipment, valued near $10,000, helped protect the team from injuries that could have lasting effects on the players.
“A lot has changed in the way of technology with helmets, and concussions are a very real concern today,” Campbell said while accepting a public thanks from the team. “Making sure these athletes have the best equipment is vital to their health and success.”
The dealership supports several local causes, including Battle Against Autism, Emerge Center, American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Make-A-Wish Foundation, Tiger Athletic Foundation and The Lane Foundation.
Campbell said he has made efforts to give himself and not just financial support. “I want to be a leader in the community,” he said, “I don’t want to lead from behind.”