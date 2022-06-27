It wasn’t long ago that Tanner Hall roamed the baseball diamond and soccer fields as a four-year starter dual-sport athlete at Zachary High School.
While at Zachary, Hall helped the soccer team earn its first playoff appearance. Hall further excelled in baseball, where he was named to the Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star East baseball team, earned All-State honorable mention and was first-team All-District 4-5A.
Fast forward two years, and the former ZHS pitcher capped off an incredible sophomore season for the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles with a 9-3 record that included an ERA of 2.69 with 146 strikeouts.
“This season was absolutely crazy; going on a 14-game win streak was something I will never forget,” Hall said.
Though he was not a full-time starter his freshman year, his transition to college became smoother his sophomore season in 2022 as he and his teammates exceeded expectations. Hall said his team "just went out and had fun and just managed to beat teams by being more hungry.”
After a 40-21 season in 2021 that ended with a runner-up finish in the Conference USA tournament followed by a loss to the University of Mississippi in the Oxford Regional, the 2022 season was a target year for the Golden Eagles. Hall said the team "felt that we had something to prove all year and we never took our feet off the pedal.”
The Golden Eagles finished 47-19 in 2022 and hosted a Super Regional where they defeated Army West Point (2-0), Kennesaw State (4-3) and LSU twice (8-4 and 8-7) to win the regional. The latter two wins were against ZHS baseball alums Alex Milazzo and Collier Cranford. In the 2-0 shutout victory over Army, Hall was masterful, allowing only four hits over eight innings while striking out nine.
On Hall’s success, ZHS baseball coach Jacob Fisher said he's not surprised.
“He is the ultimate competitor, and he does it no matter what sport he is playing. Tanner is going to compete,” Fisher said.
Hall's performance on the mound in 2022 earned him a long list of awards. He was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year; awarded the Ferriss Trophy for the top collegiate baseball player in the state of Mississippi; and was a semifinalist for both the Golden Spike Award and Dick Howser Trophy, which recognize the top amateur baseball player in the nation.
Hall topped that by earning first team All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings and second-team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association.
“Being named All-American was awesome because this was my first year starting in college, so I had standards and expectations within myself, but it wasn’t the awards” Hall said.
Hall was invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp later this month. Hall’s approach is refreshing and should be sustainable: “I just want to compete to the best of my ability every single time I take the field."