LSU announced its December honors lists.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.
Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
College of Agriculture
Morgan Layne Beard, Zachary.
College of Art & Design
Alexis Albert, Zachary.
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kayla Nicole Beard, Zachary; and Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Edward David Annison, Zachary; and Andrew N. Furr, Baker.
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary; and Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary.
College of Science
Jena E. Bordelon, Zachary.
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Habibah Ibrahim, Baker.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary; Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs; Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs; Danielle Lyn Leblanc, Pride; Seth Holden Richard, Baker; Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; and Collin D. Strickland, Greenwell Springs.