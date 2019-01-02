LSU announced its December honors lists.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.

Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

College of Agriculture

Morgan Layne Beard, Zachary.

College of Art & Design

Alexis Albert, Zachary.

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kayla Nicole Beard, Zachary; and Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary.

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Edward David Annison, Zachary; and Andrew N. Furr, Baker.

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary; and Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary.

College of Science

Jena E. Bordelon, Zachary.

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Habibah Ibrahim, Baker.

University College Center for Freshman Year

Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs; Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary; Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs; Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs; Danielle Lyn Leblanc, Pride; Seth Holden Richard, Baker; Chase Daniel Robinson, Slaughter; Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs; and Collin D. Strickland, Greenwell Springs.

