One of Zachary's beloved events is the kindergarten Mardi Gras parade.
Northwestern Elementary students decorated their wagons in their teacher’s assigned theme Friday, which were pulled by athletes, spirit groups and club members from Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School.
The kindergarten students tossed candy and trinkets to the pre-K, first grade and second grade students, as well as the hundreds of families and community members on the route.
The Zachary High School Band of Blue led the parade playing Mardi Gras music for the crowd. The parade route ran from Northwestern Elementary School to the Zachary Early Learning Center and then to Rollins Place Elementary.
The older students remember well when they rode in the kindergarten parade and how excited they were to be pulled by “the big kids.”