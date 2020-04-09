In an effort to comply with the current statewide stay-at-home order, Zachary will be conducting virtual City Council meetings via Zoom. Zoom is a digital conferencing service that will allow meetings to be broadcast on the internet.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. The public will be able to view the meetings live on Facebook at The City of Zachary. You can find the agenda at cityofzachary.org/uploads/files/04-14-20_Agenda_for_City_Council_Meeting.pdf
Individuals who see an item on the agenda they want to address in person at the Council Meeting must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Security will be positioned at the entrance of the council chambers, allowing one person at a time when the item is up for discussion. People who are are showing any symptoms of illness are not to come to City Hall. This policy will be strictly enforced due to the potential spread of the coronavirus that has closed schools, businesses and other agencies.
To make a comment on a specific agenda item prior to the council meeting, email City Attorney John Hopewell at john.hopewell@cityofzachary.org. This method of communication is highly encouraged. Emails will be accepted beginning at 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Comments will be officially read during the meeting and discussed by the council members who will be attending the meeting via Zoom.
"These meetings of government bodies need to continue to be able to make important decisions and keep the regular operations of city government functioning. The City intends to conduct all necessary additional public meetings such as Planning & Zoning or other public bodies in the same manner,” says Mayor David Amrhein.