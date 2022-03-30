Zachary Rotarians heard from Dr. Shola Tijani at a recent meeting.
Tijani is a graduate of Baylor University and St. George’s University School of Medicine. She completed her pediatric residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center. Tijani recently joined the staff of Lane Pediatrics.
Tijani spoke about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and how ACEs impact an individual’s future, lifelong health and opportunity. By increasing knowledge and awareness of ACEs and taking steps to prevent ACEs from occurring in the first place, communities can help children and youth reach their full potential.
Rotary President Mary Landry thanked Tijani.