As the leaves change and the temperatures move into the 40s and 50s, fall sports come to the money round. For football and volleyball it is the prelude to the playoffs, for swimming and cross-country it is the Metro, regional and state championships.
The young Zachary High volleyball team completed its season Oct. 27, and will be on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Coach Cheri Perry's team fought through a tough rebuilding season to finish 7-18 in a year where the experiences of the team will hopefully pay big dividends in 2023.
At the time of writing, the Broncos football team is 7-1 and the top seed in Division 1 with an opportunity to win the 4-5A district Championship against Catholic at home on Thursday, Nov. 3. Regardless of the outcome it is anticipated that the Broncos will be a high seed, which will earn them a bye for the Bi-district round of the playoffs the following weekend.
On Oct. 28, the Broncos traveled to Olympia Stadium and were victorious over Liberty 62-12. The Broncos offense was extremely crisp scoring on six of the first seven possessions before turning the game over to the younger players early in the third quarter. The score at the half was 34-6 with the Broncos in complete control.
The victory was monumental as it was ZHS head coach David Brewerton’s 100th win as coach of the Broncos.
Cameron Stewart led the Broncos with 10 carries and two catches for 101 yards. On the ground he averaged more than 8 yard per carry behind a veteran Broncos offensive line.
There is no time to reflect as Brewerton’s alma mater Catholic comes into Thursday nights game at 8-1. Throughout the year the two teams have been consistently considered the best in the Metro area, and arguably the state. Catholic also comes with momentum after shutting Scotlandville out in a 38-0 victory.
The ZHS cross-country team competed in the Metro Championship on Oct. 27 at Highland Road Park. Rhen Langley was the overall winner posting a time of 15:24.02 to lead the boys, who finished third overall as a team. On the girl’s side, Rylee Deignan finished in the top 20 (20:20.49) and the team finished eighth overall.
ZHS cross-country coach Julie Fink said both the girls and boys executed their race plans well.”
“They raced with a lot of guts, heart and a mindset that every point and place finish mattered I could not be more proud of our team finishes,” Fink said.
On Langley’s victory for the boys Fink relayed that “it was really exciting to see Rhen Langley and his Zachary singlet cross the finish line first.”
The regionals and final will be held Nov. 3 and Nov. 14, respectively.
Northwestern Middle and Copper Mill will close out their cross-country season on Nov. 5 at Highland Road Park competing in the US Express Middle School Championship.