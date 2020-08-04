In the July 22 edition of The Plainsman, reporter Leila Pitchford shared her coronavirus stay-at-home activities, which includes an in-depth online quilt course, and asked readers to send in theirs.
Dot Dickinson, of Zachary, was first to respond.
“I have revived my blog and have started a series on Quarantine Cooking. The third in the series is coming out soon.”
In her April 28 posting at www.weekdayrambler.com, Dickinson told of making Natchitoches Meatpies.
In the July 4 posting, she talks about getting out long unused cookbooks to use up groceries she had purchased through a delivery service. Chilled Cantaloupe Soup, Baked Stuffed Tomatoes and Easy Peasy Shrimp Stew are the recipes that shine through that post.
Tell The Plainsman what you have been doing this spring and summer and send a photo to zachary@theadvocate.com.