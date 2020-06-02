Keeping the workplace and businesses safe for customers and employees has helped forge new alliances between the business and healthcare community.
When Ochsner Health held a return-to-work seminar Thursday, May 21, Landmark Bank was not only a supporter, it provided practical examples of what the bank was doing in their Zachary, Clinton and Greensburg branches.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order on March 22, directing all Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs. Those orders were in reaction to the global spread of the coronavirus. The virus has since spread to more than 40,000 Louisianans killing more than 2,600 in this state alone. Attempts to flatten the curve took toll on the business community. Many businesses closed temporarily while others ceased to exist. Those businesses that survived scrambled to reopen safely to save lives and the economy.
Ochsner Health has created a toolkit of resources for businesses and organizations and presented a discussion specifically for Zachary businesses. Ochsner Health’s Safe to Return plan covered how COVID-19 spreads, how to protect workers and customers, personal protective equipment and updates on virus and antibody testing.
Landmark, despite essential status, was proactive in combating the virus. Jennifer Boyd, Landmark vice president for retail banking, said Landmark chose to close all of its branch lobbies on March 18 and offer only drive-through services. “We wanted to ensure the safety of our employees and our customers in hopes of flattening the curve of this history-making event,” she said.
“The next weeks were grueling and long as several employees often worked through the nights and weekends to process crucial Payroll Protection Program loans for our small business customers and even those who were not our customers were receiving the same dedication and support for their needs,” Boyd said. “Between us, Feliciana Bank, Bank of St. Francisville, and Bank of Zachary we were able to help over 500 small businesses secure their funding to keep their livelihoods and put worries to rest. This has been an extremely proud moment for all community banks to be able to help in this way.”
Landmark established a loan deferral program for customers impacted by this crisis and continued to support them moving forward, Boyd said. “When the stimulus money started to come in, we remained ready to help and provide assistance to anyone who needed it regardless of if they were a customer or not,” she said. “Our staff worked tirelessly to make sure everyone received the help they needed and knew the options they had for their funds. “
When all branches were closed, the health crisis changed “business as usual” for the banks. “We have driven to homes to have documents signed, we have picked up things that customers needed to get to us instead of them having to get out and come to us, we have listened to our customers that could only come to the drive-thru even if it was just to get out of the house and talk for a bit,” Boyd said. “We have lifted each other up as employees to step in when and where needed for the good of the bank, we have brought each other lunches and encouraging words, and we have made sure we checked on our customers stuck at home in case they needed us for anything.”
Landmark re-opened the doors of its branches May 18. Boyd said changes were made to make sure all employees, customers, non-customers and vendors would be safe and at ease when entering the branches. Safety measures include limits in breakrooms, constant sanitation protocols, and mandatory masks for employees. To boost morale, all employees were given Landmark No-drama-Llama facemasks.
The branches encourage the use of masks for customers, provide hand sanitizer for customers, and set a limit of three customers in lobby at a time with marked spaces to remind customers of safe distancing. “We have continued to be the family that works together because we will still be here through all of this, it will not destroy our mission,” Boyd explained. “We have been here for over 120 years and we will remain strong and dedicated to each other, our communities and our customers.”