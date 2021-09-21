It's homecoming week at Zachary High School.
The celebration includes a pep rally at the school Friday afternoon and on-the-field presentation of the court and queen crowning Friday at the half time of the football game.
The school named its 2021 homecoming court.
Freshman maids are Nyllah Allen, daughter of Carlton and Alicia Allen; Sara Lampton, daughter of Will and Meredith Lampton and Zoe Louis, daughter of Crystal Louis.
Kennedi Beal, daughter of David and Brigitte Beal; Mya Pabon, daughter of Juan Pabon and Angel Williams; and Aubrey Sanders, daughter of Brandon and Carla Sanders are the sophomore maids.
The junior maids are Samantha Deshotels, daughter of Donny and Robin Deshotels; Miya Dunn, daughter of Lamarcus and Kimberly Muse; and Erianna Williams, daughter of Eric and Melissa Williams.
The senior maids are Elana Jones, daughter of Eddie Jones and Nequila Fore-Jones; Lanay Mealey, daughter of Sidney Mealey Jr. and LaShone Mealey; Jules Patin, daughter of Huey "Mann" Patin and Terin Patin; Laila Plummer, daughter of Christopher and Laquinta Plummer; and Hailey Steib, daughter of Darrick Turner and Willie Palmer III and Shondra Palmer.