Michael Devall has been named chief financial officer for Lane Regional Medical Center.
Devall is responsible for overseeing all senior executive financial functions, including operational and strategic planning. His focus is on quality with an emphasis on execution, accuracy and teamwork in a positive environment, a news release said.
Devall has more than 14 years of experience in financial management. Prior to joining Lane, he was controller at Lafayette General Health, where he ran the financial operations for University Hospital and Clinics.
“I’m looking forward to creating long-lasting relationships in Zachary and being part of the growing health care community here at Lane Regional Medical Center,” he said.
Devall and his wife, Jennifer, live in Baton Rouge and have three children, Henry, Meredith and Ben. Devall enjoys fishing and attending sporting and music events. He is a member of the Healthcare Financial Managers Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.